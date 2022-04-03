AFSPA move revolutionary, has mainstreamed Northeast: Rijiju

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Defining the Modi government’s decision to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from parts of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur as a ‘revolutionary step’, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju claimed that peace has returned in the Northeast states.

He said that the people of N-E states have for the first time realised that their regions are now parts of ‘mainstream’ of the country; thanks to PM Narendra Modi’s multi-pronged approaches of developments and dialogues for the N-E states.

“In today’s time, complete peace prevails across the entire Northeast and anyone can go there and safely roam in night. A colourful, beautiful and peaceful Northeast awaits the people from across the country. The Northeast has transformed from turbulence to peace and joined the mainstream of the country,” he said. He on behalf of Northeast people thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for heralding a new era of peace in the region.

Accusing the Congress of having neglected the Northeast states, Rijiju said that the Congress had left the entire region ‘devastated’ and ‘ruined’ and in turbulence. But it was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention and acts that have ensured the region’s prosperity.

Lauding the PM’s ‘Look East’ policy after he came into power in 2014, Rijiju said that the NE has been allocated over Rs 76,000 crore in the recent budget.

“The many agreements done in the last few years, be it the Bodo Accord, or with the National Liberation Front of Tripura, or the Bru-Reang Agreement, and others following which the AFSPA has been repealed from large parts of Northeast, have helped the region to return to peace,” he said.