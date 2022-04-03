STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Concerned over pending execution of in arbitration proceedings: Supreme Court

It is unfortunate that even after 30 years, the party, in whose favour the award was passed, is not in a position to enjoy the fruits of the litigation.

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the pending execution in arbitration proceedings, the Supreme Court has said that it is unfortunate even after a period of 30 years, the party, in whose favour the award was passed, is not able to enjoy the fruits of the litigation. 

“The award was passed in 1992 and the execution petition is of the year 2003, which is still reported to be pending. It is unfortunate that even after 30 years, the party, in whose favour the award was passed, is not in a position to enjoy the fruits of the litigation. Even the execution petition has been pending for more than 19 years. This is a very sorry state of affairs,” the top court said while dealing with a petition regarding the pending execution of an arbitration award under the Allahabad High Court.

“We direct the executing court to finally decide and dispose of the execution petition within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the present order,” the order, dated April 1, reads.

The SC also directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad HC and the Lucknow Bench to place on record how many execution petitions under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 are pending in the subordinate courts/executing courts in the entire state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court arbitration proceedings
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp