Concerned over pending execution of in arbitration proceedings: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the pending execution in arbitration proceedings, the Supreme Court has said that it is unfortunate even after a period of 30 years, the party, in whose favour the award was passed, is not able to enjoy the fruits of the litigation.

“The award was passed in 1992 and the execution petition is of the year 2003, which is still reported to be pending. It is unfortunate that even after 30 years, the party, in whose favour the award was passed, is not in a position to enjoy the fruits of the litigation. Even the execution petition has been pending for more than 19 years. This is a very sorry state of affairs,” the top court said while dealing with a petition regarding the pending execution of an arbitration award under the Allahabad High Court.

“We direct the executing court to finally decide and dispose of the execution petition within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the present order,” the order, dated April 1, reads.

The SC also directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad HC and the Lucknow Bench to place on record how many execution petitions under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 are pending in the subordinate courts/executing courts in the entire state.