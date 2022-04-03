STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand CM Dhami likely to contest bypoll from Champawat

The change of plan came about as Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal reportedly refused to vacate his seat after being denied a berth in the state cabinet this time. 

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami may contest by-elections from Champawat assembly constituency instead of Didihat, BJP sources stated. 

On Friday, Dhami visited Banbasa town of Champawat district where he said that he had special place in his heart for the people of the district. “The people of Champawat have showered their love on me and I am ready to serve them. As of now, the decision to contest elections from here is up to the seniors of the party and whatever they say, I will follow,” Dhami said while addressing a public meeting.

Dhami lost elections from Khatima assembly seat but the party’s central leadership decided to retain him as the CM of Uttarakhand. According to a BJP source, “Champawat seat has a good track record for the party and MLA Kailash Gehtori had expressed willingness to vacate the seat for the CM. In fact, he was the first MLA to announce the same after the poll results.” Dhami’s visit is being seen as a build-up for his plans to contest elections from Champawat assembly seat. 

