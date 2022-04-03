Give us a chance, Kejriwal appeals to Gujarat voters 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Claiming that 25 years of BJP rule failed to weed out corruption in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the voters in the state to give his party “one chance” to effect changes.

Buoyed by the huge victory in the Punjab election, the AAP leadership is focusing on the Gujarat Assembly polls which is likely to be held early next year. Accompanied by newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP’s Gujarat unit leaders, Kejriwal held a mega roadshow — Tiranga Yatra — in eastern Ahmedabad, where Hindi-speaking labourers are concentrated.

Kejriwal began the speech in Gujarati by saying, “Kem Cho? (how are you)” and “Majama? (fine)”. “I am happy to see the Tricolor in the little girl’s hand. I want to end corruption in the country. I ended corruption in Delhi. Now, if someone asks bribe in Delhi, he/she is being warned: ‘Please don’t do, Kejriwal will come’. Like Delhi, corruption should be removed in Gujarat; public works should be done. We eradicated corruption in Punjab in just 10 days,” the AAP chief claimed.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said exam paper leak is “normal” in Gujarat. “This leakage has to be stopped. There are leakages everywhere in Gujarat. Education is sold,” he said. He further asked the crowd “where does the lotus flower grow?” “In swamps. A broom (AAP symbol) is used to clean the swamp, so swamps have to be cleaned. The swamp of corruption has to be cleared. Delhi and Punjab are done, now we are ready for Gujarat.”