Government organises parent-teacher meet 

The meetings were conducted in over 1,000 government schools.

Published: 03rd April 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with parents and children in a government school on Saturday | express

NEW DELHI: The government schools on Saturday conducted the first mega Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) after Covid-19 to help parents understand the educational and emotional needs of their children in the post-Covid era. 

The meetings were conducted in over 1,000 government schools. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the students and parents. Sisodia said that the closure of schools not only harmed the education of children but also affected their ability to think, understand and be happy. Now, the need of the hour is to fix this together. Joint efforts by parents and teachers will help children cope with the post-pandemic situation better, he added.

Sisodia said that he was happy to see that a large number of parents took part in the meet. This in-person meet is an opportunity where parents were able to share their concerns with teachers freely. 

The minister added that our teachers are always available if parents have any query about their children and are working hard on bridging the competency gap caused due to the pandemic.

A majority of parents’ queries revolved around social and emotional well-being of their wards, ways to plug in learning gaps and getting children’s studies back on track. 

Notably, the PTM is part of a two-phase recovery plan of the government that aims to bridge the competency gap caused due to Covid-19, prepare students to acquire basic foundational literacy and skills and focus on emotional well-being of children. 

