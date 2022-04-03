Modi govt using electoral victory as licence to loot people: Congress

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Centre over price rise, the Congress on Saturday said the Modi government is using electoral victory as a “licence to loot, rob and fleece” the people with back-breaking price rise, and claimed that the common people have been burdened with additional taxes of Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Citing the rising prices of fuels, fertilizers and medicines, besides other things, the grand old party said the “diktat of the cruel, cumbersome and back-breaking price-rise” imposed by the Modi government with effect from April 1 has “shattered the budget of every household in India”.

“The Modi government is seeking revenge against India’s annadatas for the ‘Kisan Aandolan’ as the price of DAP bags of 50kg has been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,350 per bag. Price rise is now the biggest challenge to the sustenance of every individual, as it is attacking the livelihood of every household,” said party leader RS Surjewala, terming the price rice as “daily good morning gift”.

Citing data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, he said the consumption of petrol in 2020-21 was 279.69 lakh metric tonnes and with the hike of Rs 7.20 per litre, the additional yearly burden on people comes to Rs 20,138 crore.