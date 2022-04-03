STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Nadda on tribal-connect campaign to wrest Congress bastion in Rajasthan

Saffron party suffered big losses in state’s eastern region dominated by tribals in 2018

Published: 03rd April 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Aiming to strengthen the BJP’s connect with the tribals ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan election, party president JP Nadda on Saturday commenced a two-day trip from the tribal-dominated region of Sawai Madhopur in the state. 

BJP chief JP Nadda being welcomed by
party workers in Sawai Madhopur | PTI

Addressing a tribal conclave, Nadda took a dig at the ruling Congress and said the party was “neither Indian, nor National nor Congress” as it has now become just a “brother-sister party’.  In contrast, Nadda claimed, the BJP “cares for the tribals”. 

Significantly, in the eastern tribal belt of Rajathan the saffron party had suffered major defeats in the 2018 Assembly election. Nadda’s visit is seen as an attempt to energise the party workers in the five districts — Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Bharatpur — of the region. The party could win just one seat from these districts in 2018.

SC-ST voters constitute about 32% of Rajasthan’s population. The state has 59 reserved seats, of which 34 are reserved for SCs and 25 for STs. Even though the tribals have been a traditional vote bank of the Congress, the BJP has been making inroads in the last few elections. The ruling Congress, too, has been trying to keep its vote bank intact, and had passed the SC-ST Welfare Bill, which envisages allocating a fund of Rs 1,000 crore for their welfare.

At the tribal convention, Nadda claimed the association of tribals with the BJP is increasing continuously. “You will be happy to know that 47 seats of Lok Sabha are reserved for tribals, out of which the BJP has won 31 seats with the blessings of the people. We are trying to take the tribal brothers into the mainstream.”

Most of the prominent state leaders of the party, including Rajasthan BJP chief Saithsh Poonia, participated in the tribal conclave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda 2023 Rajasthan election Tribals Congress
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp