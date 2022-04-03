No penalty but DDMA advises all to wear masks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has made putting on masks optional now which was one of the only Covid-19 restrictions left.

The orders came on April 1, a day after Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

The DDMA announced that the hitherto-imposed fine for not wearing mask in public places will now be scrapped. The order however noted that it still remains advisable to wear mask in public places to prevent the spread of the virus.

The DDMA in its meeting on March 31, 22 noted that the positivity rate of Covid-19 came down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated.

After examining all relevant facts related to penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid-19 protocol of wearing mask, the DDMA decided that in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence.

Now, the DDMA decided that it is advisory for all to wear masks in public places, however no penalty will be imposed for such offence from immediate effect till further orders.

Meanwhile, the metro commuters were also not sure if it was mandatory to wear masks to enter the stations or not.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday received queries from the commuters in regard to the same. Passengers took to DMRC’s office and complained that despite the DDMA orders, the metro security is not allowing them to enter without the masks.

To this the DMRC, replied, “As per the DDMA guidelines it is advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks. Passengers are requested to folow norms for their own safety as well as for the safety of their co-passengers. However, there is no penalty for not wearing a mask.”