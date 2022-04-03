STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No sale of raw meat during Navratra: Ghaziabad mayor

Selling of raw meat will not be allowed in the open during the ongoing Navratra, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said on Saturday.

Published: 03rd April 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: Selling of raw meat will not be allowed in the open during the ongoing Navratra, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said on Saturday. The district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival. 

“During Navratra, selling of meat will not be allowed in the open (across Ghaziabad) while it is banned completely near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located. Shop owners can cover the meat which they are selling. We are not here to help anyone incur profit or loss,” said Mayor Sharma.  The Chaitra Navratra began on Saturday and will continue till April 10.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Ghaziabad RK Singh said, “Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to open their shops in covered kiosks following cleanliness norms. No shop owner will be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas.” He said that the health department will ensure sanitation near the meat shops during Navratra festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raw meat Navratra Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp