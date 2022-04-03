STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sector names like Alpha, Beta in Noida likely to get replaced with numbers

There has been a demand from a section of residents for renaming the sectors and the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has formed a committee to take the decision.

Published: 03rd April 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: After over 30 years, names of Greater Noida residential sectors such as Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron could be replaced by numeric figures like Sector 1, 2, 3, according to officials, a move apparently prompted by the Greek alphabet’s association with Covid-19 variants.

The World Health Organisation has also been using Greek alphabets like ‘Delta’  to name Covid-19 variants.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the issue and gave an “in-principle approval” to the proposal.

During the meeting, it was decided that the special committee headed by Additional CEO Deep Chandra would take suggestions and feedback from local residents over changing of sectors’ names. CEO Bhooshan has directed the committee to submit its report at the earliest.

“The names of residential sectors of Greater Noida may be changed soon. Instead of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta etc., the sectors would be renamed using numbers like one, two, three, four,” the GNIDA said in a statement.

“The authority has also constituted a committee to implement this proposal. The final decision will be taken after that,” it stated.

However, there are some sectors named only with numbers in western part of Greater Noida. The area is known as Greater Noida (West) or Noida Extension, they said.

