Won’t downsize govt employees: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will not follow the nationwide trend to downsize the government employees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was delivering the virtual inaugural address at the annual state conference of the NGO Union on Saturday.

“Outside Kerala, there are moves to downsize the government service. While we are taking steps to make it better by creating new posts by strengthening the social welfare schemes, other parts of the country are taking initiatives to destroy such schemes,” he said. The CM hailed the contribution of the government employees in tackling various challenges like natural disasters and the pandemic. Pinarayi said that the government employees have offered their best service to people because they were contented,” he said.

The CM said that the government had implemented the salary revision for government employees on time. The formation of Kerala Administrative Service has given a boost to the government service and there has been no ban on appointments to the government since 2016. About 25,000 new posts have been created, he said.

The state government does not agree with the Centre’s policies regarding privatisation of public sector enterprises and health and education sectors, Pinarayi said.