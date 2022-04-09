Ram Navami celebrations to be telecast live from Ayodhya

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: The first Ram Navami (birthday of Lord Ram) after Yogi Adityanath’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be special and more glittery with the state government deciding to live-telecast the celebrations from Ayodhya on Sunday.

This will be the first grand Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya after the construction of Ram Mandir began in August 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Navratri celebrations had been cancelled in the last two years.

The nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, which began on April 2, will culminate with Ram Navami on Sunday. Grand celebrations are planned at the Ram Janmabhoomi. A special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple at the site.

As per the rough estimates of the district administration, 20-25 lakh devotees are likely to visit Ayodhya on Sunday. As per the sources in state information and broadcasting department, the rights to air the Ram Navami celebrations from Ayodhya have been given to Doordarshan and a prominent news agency.

Meanwhile, in a bid to make the celebration accessible for the common people, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives that no VIP should visit Ayodhya on April 9 and 10. The directive states that if at all any VIP visits Ayodhya on these two days, he/she should do it as an ordinary citizen.