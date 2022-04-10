BJP kicks off campaign in Himachal, upbeat about retaining power

Express News Service By

CHANDIGARH: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday claimed that the saffron party would again form government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly election is due this year. Stating that the party would approach the voters with a “report card full of achievements”, Nadda kicked-off the saffron camp’s poll campaign in Shimla.

Buoyed by the recent electoral victories in four states, BJP is trying to retain power in the Himalayan state. Accompanying Nadda, Union information minister Anurag Thakur said, “Chauka lag chuka hai, chaka bhi lagega (Already hit four, will hit six as well).” He was referring to the poll victories of the saffron party in four states and the upcoming election in Himachal and Gujarat.

Addressing party workers and leaders, JP Nadda said the BJP will again form government in the state as the “Opposition neither has any leader nor any programme”. “Congress has always compromised on the interests of the state and its people whereas on the other hand, the BJP not only safeguarded the interests of the state, but also provided several developmental projects and incentives to Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The BJP chief said PM Modi ensured that weaker sections of the society get their dues. Listing the development projects being undertaken in the state, Nadda said nine food parks have been established in the state.

“The state has also emerged as a pharma hub and over 12 companies are exporting their products worldwide,” he said, adding that the 90:10 ratio for Central-state share for projects has also been restored during the tenure of the BJP.