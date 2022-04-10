STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Booster dose for adults not based on scientific recommendation: Experts

NTAGI is the highest advisory body on immunisation in the country, consisting of independent experts.
 

Published: 10th April 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: Even as paid booster dose against Covid-19 has been allowed for all adult population starting Sunday, members of the top scientific advisory body on immunisation said they had “not recommended” it.

“I don’t see any need for it now.  It was not NTAGI’s suggestion,” Dr J P Muliyil, a member of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) on Immunisation. NTAGI is the highest advisory body on immunisation in the country, consisting of independent experts.

The Union health ministry on April 8 allowed all adults to avail precautionary or booster jabs at private vaccination centres, provided they have completed nine months since their second dose. The two vaccines will now be available to private hospitals at `225 per dose.

Muliyil said, “I don’t think anybody has advised it. It is available if you want to buy it and take it. It is your problem.” The government was “trying to introduce” the boosters, and it is for people to choose whether they want to go ahead, he added. “We have not recommended it, especially after Omicron. It is an extremely immunogenic virus. We can call it a blessing in disguise because that (third) wave immunised everyone in the country. Studies in Europe have shown that these boosters are not of much use,” Muliyil said. 

Another member, who did not want to be named, also said NTAGI did not clear the recommendation for boosters for the 18-plus population.

At an event on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Prof Balram Bhargava, who is also the secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We do need more data, and that is why the NTAGI and the government are discussing and debating it before we conclude.” The government, however, the very next day allowed booster doses for all adults.

He, in fact, agreed with India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang that it is early to start boosting the adult population. A professor with the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Dr Kang, said, “We don’t know enough to be able to recommend booster doses for people below 60 who are healthy at this time. This is a complicated situation, and we shouldn’t be rushing to boost the entire country.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp