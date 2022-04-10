Booster dose for adults not based on scientific recommendation: Experts

NEW DELHI: Even as paid booster dose against Covid-19 has been allowed for all adult population starting Sunday, members of the top scientific advisory body on immunisation said they had “not recommended” it.

“I don’t see any need for it now. It was not NTAGI’s suggestion,” Dr J P Muliyil, a member of the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) on Immunisation. NTAGI is the highest advisory body on immunisation in the country, consisting of independent experts.

The Union health ministry on April 8 allowed all adults to avail precautionary or booster jabs at private vaccination centres, provided they have completed nine months since their second dose. The two vaccines will now be available to private hospitals at `225 per dose.

Muliyil said, “I don’t think anybody has advised it. It is available if you want to buy it and take it. It is your problem.” The government was “trying to introduce” the boosters, and it is for people to choose whether they want to go ahead, he added. “We have not recommended it, especially after Omicron. It is an extremely immunogenic virus. We can call it a blessing in disguise because that (third) wave immunised everyone in the country. Studies in Europe have shown that these boosters are not of much use,” Muliyil said.

Another member, who did not want to be named, also said NTAGI did not clear the recommendation for boosters for the 18-plus population.

At an event on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Prof Balram Bhargava, who is also the secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We do need more data, and that is why the NTAGI and the government are discussing and debating it before we conclude.” The government, however, the very next day allowed booster doses for all adults.

He, in fact, agreed with India’s top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang that it is early to start boosting the adult population. A professor with the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Dr Kang, said, “We don’t know enough to be able to recommend booster doses for people below 60 who are healthy at this time. This is a complicated situation, and we shouldn’t be rushing to boost the entire country.”