Buzz in Rajasthan political circles over Pilot meeting Rahul and Priyanka

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Political corridors in Rajasthan are abuzz after Sachin Pilot’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday evening.

Sources in Congress said the party high command wanted to pacify Pilot by offering him a bigger role in the party at the central level but the former deputy chief minister is keen to stay in Rajasthan where assembly elections are due next year.

The sources said Pilot was keen to return as the PCC chief in the state so that he could play a major role in the ticket distribution.

Pilot had a 45- minute-long meeting with the Gandhi siblings in Delhi, where organisation general secretary KC Venugopal was also present. Pilot’s parleys in Delhi have set off strong speculations.

However, a few party sources claimed Pilot’s discussions with Rahul and Priyanka were more about the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal. There are indications that Pilot’s role in these elections may be increased.

According to political analysts, after Pilot fiercely campaigned in the recent elections in five states, Priyanka wants him to be entrusted with a lead role at the national level in the grand old party. The leadership seems to want Pilot to work for strengthening the Congress at the national level by assuming a senior position. The Gandhi siblings also want Pilot to play a major role in the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections by going beyond the role of being just a star campaigner.

Two years ago, Pilot was removed from Ashok Gehlot cabinet for leading a revolt. Currently, he does not have any position in the government or party. Leaders close to Pilot, however, said he wanted to stay in Rajasthan. Pilot’s eyes are still focused on the CM post and he enjoys support from a large section that wants to see him in the CM chair.

However, there are many difficulties in making him the party president. First, the current chief Govind Dotasara comes from the Jat community, and removing him may anger the influential community which plays a key role in 60 out of 200 seats in the state.

Second, Pilot tried to topple his party’s government while he himself was the state president, and his revolt forced 100 MLAs to stay in hotels for over a month. This large section of Congress MLAs is not ready to make Pilot the head of the organisation again.