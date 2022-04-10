Central agencies to probe bomb threat mails to K’taka schools for terror angle

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The Karnataka home department has written to Google to find out the IP addresses of the e-mails from which hoax bomb threats were reportedly made to 14 schools in and around the city. All the mails, with similar content, were sent from different IDs at different points of time on Friday. City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said there was a delay in obtaining information about the IP addresses as the e-mail portal is based in a foreign country.

The mail is suspected to have originated from the US, but it could be a method the cybercrooks used to fool investigators. Reacting to the case developments, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said that central agencies are also looking into the bomb hoax threats received by multiple private schools in and around the city, via different e-mail IDs.

“Central agencies have stepped in to look into the terror angle, and whether the mails have come from outside. They will also collect details from our investigation,” Jnanendra said.

“Searches went on till last night. There was no bomb, it was a hoax. Police are trying to find out who is behind the hoax threat,” Jnanendra told reporters here. However, he did not specify which central agency is involved in the investigation.

Responding to a question on Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s video statement in which he used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, Jnanendra said the government has taken it seriously and all necessary measures are being taken.

“I can’t share the details, because it’s not a normal thing. He (Zawahiri) is the head of an international terrorist organisation. If he has spoken about our Mandya girl, we have to take it seriously. It is a matter of securing our national unity and integrity, we will do whatever is required,” he added.

The Qaeda chief had praised college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students for opposing hijab.