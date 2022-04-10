STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Chhattisgarh congress banks on ‘Ramayan circuit’ for next polls

The project involves developing and beautifying nine key locations believed to be along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile.

Published: 10th April 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh is leaving no room for its arch rival BJP to play religious politics in the state. With the Assembly election just one year away, the Bhupesh Baghel government is pushing for the timely execution of its ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project, which aims to boost religious tourism.

Ramcharit Manas recital at the
Shivrinarayan temple on Friday
as part of the ‘Ramayan circuit’ project

The project involves developing and beautifying nine key locations believed to be along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile.

Incidently, the government has scheduled this year’s Ram Navami, on Sunday, to inaugurate the renovated Shivrinarayan Temple, second in the list of nine sites marked in the first phase of the pilgrim circuit project. This comes after the renovated Mata Kaushalya Temple was thrown open for devotees in October last year.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday will formally open the renovated temple. “We have planned to develop Shivirinarayan on the lines of Ayodhya. Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. The state government is developing nine places under the Ram Van Gaman Path,” said Baghel.


Shivrinarayan is a prominent pilgrimage centre where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed during his 14-year-exile. The state government is simultaneously holding a Ramayana recital contest at the temple, located on the banks of river Mahanadi in Janjgir-Champa district.

Troupes comprising 350 eminent artists from 25 districts of the state are performing during the three-day recital competition on ‘Manas Gayan’ (recital of Ramcharit Manas), the results of which will be declared on Sunday. 

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will give a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to the first three winners,” said the government spokesperson.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh ongress BJP Assembly election Lord Ram Bhupesh Baghel Ayodhya pilgrimage Shivrinarayan
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp