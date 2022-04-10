Chhattisgarh congress banks on ‘Ramayan circuit’ for next polls

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh is leaving no room for its arch rival BJP to play religious politics in the state. With the Assembly election just one year away, the Bhupesh Baghel government is pushing for the timely execution of its ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ project, which aims to boost religious tourism.

Ramcharit Manas recital at the

Shivrinarayan temple on Friday

as part of the ‘Ramayan circuit’ project

The project involves developing and beautifying nine key locations believed to be along the route of Lord Ram’s 14 years of exile.

Incidently, the government has scheduled this year’s Ram Navami, on Sunday, to inaugurate the renovated Shivrinarayan Temple, second in the list of nine sites marked in the first phase of the pilgrim circuit project. This comes after the renovated Mata Kaushalya Temple was thrown open for devotees in October last year.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday will formally open the renovated temple. “We have planned to develop Shivirinarayan on the lines of Ayodhya. Chhattisgarh has a glorious past associated with Ramayana. The state government is developing nine places under the Ram Van Gaman Path,” said Baghel.



Shivrinarayan is a prominent pilgrimage centre where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed during his 14-year-exile. The state government is simultaneously holding a Ramayana recital contest at the temple, located on the banks of river Mahanadi in Janjgir-Champa district.

Troupes comprising 350 eminent artists from 25 districts of the state are performing during the three-day recital competition on ‘Manas Gayan’ (recital of Ramcharit Manas), the results of which will be declared on Sunday.

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will give a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to the first three winners,” said the government spokesperson.

