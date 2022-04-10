STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Crane breakdown throws expressway traffic in disarray 

There was some relief as the traffic opened for a while but it started piling up again in the evening.

Published: 10th April 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Saturday afternoon gave a tough time to commuters, with many claiming to have missed their flights and trains as they were stuck for almost three hours in the jam.

The machine caught fire near Mahipalpur
causing massive traffic jam | twitter

There was some relief as the traffic opened for a while but it started piling up again in the evening. The expressway was packed with vehicles. With the sun beating down hard as both Delhi and Gurugram broke heat records with the latter sweltering under 44.5 degrees C, the commuter faced a tough time.  

The traffic congestion spilled up further to Mahipalpur in Delhi. Gurugram traffic officials said that the snarls were caused by an earth-moving machine that caught fire near Mahipalpur, close to the Delhi airport.

“Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Sarhol toll due to a vehicle catching fire near Mahipalpur flyover. Our traffic officials are present on the spot to facilitate the traffic,” said an official.

Commuters’ filled social media with disappointment saying that there was absolutely no movement possible for vehicles at the stretch and there were no traffic officials present to guide people. 

“There was major traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway spreading over till Mahipalpur. I was stuck for over three hours. Some hydraulic earth-moving machine caught fire in the morning near the airport, with the traffic piling up well till 2 pm in the day under scorching heat,” said Akash Tripathi, a commuter. 

To many stuck in the maddening jam, it reminded them of the 1967 French movie, ‘Weekend’ where a couple headed for a road trip gets ensnared into a long traffic jam, where they cannot find a way out. “I missed my train due to the massive traffic at Gurugram-Delhi flyover. We have been stuck for two hours and vehicles are not moving an inch,” said Sajan Kedia, another commuter. 

With nowhere to go or even step out, people were left dehydrated in their vehicles. In desperation to find a way, some vehicles tried to take a dirt-path along the road, but were stopped by some civic body officials who put banners saying commuters are not allowed on this route. .

Another commuter, Sahil Jindal, said, “Unbelievable traffic jam on NH-8 (Gurgaon to Airport). Almost missed my flight. Poor traffic management by all authorities.”  

People raised concerns saying if a person is having an emergency and gets stuck in such a jam,  how will they be able to seek help.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi-Gurugram expressway Gurugram traffic congestion earth-moving Fire
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp