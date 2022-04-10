Crane breakdown throws expressway traffic in disarray 

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Saturday afternoon gave a tough time to commuters, with many claiming to have missed their flights and trains as they were stuck for almost three hours in the jam.

The machine caught fire near Mahipalpur

causing massive traffic jam | twitter

There was some relief as the traffic opened for a while but it started piling up again in the evening. The expressway was packed with vehicles. With the sun beating down hard as both Delhi and Gurugram broke heat records with the latter sweltering under 44.5 degrees C, the commuter faced a tough time.

The traffic congestion spilled up further to Mahipalpur in Delhi. Gurugram traffic officials said that the snarls were caused by an earth-moving machine that caught fire near Mahipalpur, close to the Delhi airport.

“Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Sarhol toll due to a vehicle catching fire near Mahipalpur flyover. Our traffic officials are present on the spot to facilitate the traffic,” said an official.

Commuters’ filled social media with disappointment saying that there was absolutely no movement possible for vehicles at the stretch and there were no traffic officials present to guide people.

“There was major traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway spreading over till Mahipalpur. I was stuck for over three hours. Some hydraulic earth-moving machine caught fire in the morning near the airport, with the traffic piling up well till 2 pm in the day under scorching heat,” said Akash Tripathi, a commuter.

To many stuck in the maddening jam, it reminded them of the 1967 French movie, ‘Weekend’ where a couple headed for a road trip gets ensnared into a long traffic jam, where they cannot find a way out. “I missed my train due to the massive traffic at Gurugram-Delhi flyover. We have been stuck for two hours and vehicles are not moving an inch,” said Sajan Kedia, another commuter.

With nowhere to go or even step out, people were left dehydrated in their vehicles. In desperation to find a way, some vehicles tried to take a dirt-path along the road, but were stopped by some civic body officials who put banners saying commuters are not allowed on this route. .

Another commuter, Sahil Jindal, said, “Unbelievable traffic jam on NH-8 (Gurgaon to Airport). Almost missed my flight. Poor traffic management by all authorities.”

People raised concerns saying if a person is having an emergency and gets stuck in such a jam, how will they be able to seek help.