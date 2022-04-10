STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED seeks cancellation of bail granted to Bineesh Kodiyeri

He was in jail for a year and had got conditional bail by Karnataka High Court in October 2021. 

Published: 10th April 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

The Enforcement of Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala State Secretary CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, by the Karnataka High Court in a narco-money laundering case. 

The ED had arrested Bineesh on October 29, 2020, under the PMLA, after his name surfaced during the interrogation of drug accused Mohammed Anoop, who was himself arrested in August the same year by the NCB under the Narcotic Drugs and  Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.  

The ED had on December 26, 2020, filed the prosecution complaint against Bineesh and his associates, Anoop and Rijesh Ravindran, under the PMLA before the designated court. 

The ED in its plea said economic offences involve a huge loss of public funds and the general principles of bail cannot apply in the case. ENS

