STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Fees due: School ‘withheld’ results 

Such an act is immoral as it shows that school is inhumane in its approach.

Published: 10th April 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. ( Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purposes only. ( Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi on Saturday wrote to the Education Director requesting for an immediate intervention in a matter of alleged harassment and mistreatment of school students of Bal Bharti Public School (SRGH Marg, Rajinder Nagar) over non-payment of fees.

Ravi said, “Even if the parents have not paid the development fee and annual charges, the school does not have the right to withhold the annual result of the students. Such an act is immoral as it shows that school is inhumane in its approach. The parents have also complained that the school administration has resorted to inhumane behaviour when a student was sent to the detention in the art room for non-payment of said charges/fees in front of peers.”

He added, “The school has not been granting 15% rebate in the overall fee as directed by the Delhi High Court and has gone on to mistreat the students who have even paid the Tuition Fee charges without 15% rebate. This act has distorted the fabric of inclusion imbibed amongst the students by deploying a corrupt-immoral practice of ‘social detention’ which humiliates the students to the core.”

However, Bal Bharti Public School Principal, LV Sehgal, said, “There was no mistreatment or harassment. I had a meeting with the parents who were agitating outside the school. We wanted them to pay the annual fund and the development charges. All the issues and misunderstandings were sorted out and they went peacefully.”

“Someone approached the MLA in the morning and sent a letter to the Director of Education (DoE) but I clarified it later,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Director mistreatment harassment Delhi High Court Tuition Fee charges Rebate
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp