Fees due: School ‘withheld’ results 

NEW DELHI: Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi on Saturday wrote to the Education Director requesting for an immediate intervention in a matter of alleged harassment and mistreatment of school students of Bal Bharti Public School (SRGH Marg, Rajinder Nagar) over non-payment of fees.

Ravi said, “Even if the parents have not paid the development fee and annual charges, the school does not have the right to withhold the annual result of the students. Such an act is immoral as it shows that school is inhumane in its approach. The parents have also complained that the school administration has resorted to inhumane behaviour when a student was sent to the detention in the art room for non-payment of said charges/fees in front of peers.”

He added, “The school has not been granting 15% rebate in the overall fee as directed by the Delhi High Court and has gone on to mistreat the students who have even paid the Tuition Fee charges without 15% rebate. This act has distorted the fabric of inclusion imbibed amongst the students by deploying a corrupt-immoral practice of ‘social detention’ which humiliates the students to the core.”

However, Bal Bharti Public School Principal, LV Sehgal, said, “There was no mistreatment or harassment. I had a meeting with the parents who were agitating outside the school. We wanted them to pay the annual fund and the development charges. All the issues and misunderstandings were sorted out and they went peacefully.”

“Someone approached the MLA in the morning and sent a letter to the Director of Education (DoE) but I clarified it later,” he added.