Focus more on development, BJP to Bommai  

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Taking note of the string of controversies in Karnataka, the BJP central leadership is learnt to have asked Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to make a wider public outreach on development works instead of getting embroiled in such episodes.

Bommai was recently in Delhi to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah but did not get an appointment. He returned after meeting BJP president JP Nadda and senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources said that former CM Jagadish Shettar met Shah on Thursday evening just a few hours after Bommai left Delhi. The Shah-Shettar meeting sparked speculation on who would lead Karnataka in the polls. Though Shettar described his meeting ‘a courtesy call’, a BJP insider said it's better to wait and watch the turn of events.

In his recent visit to Karnataka, the insiders said, Shah reportedly pulled up Bommai and suggested the CM concentrate on the implementation of his budget. “Shah knows that the people of Karnataka cannot be impressed by the emotional issues alone as they are by and large development-oriented,” said a source.

Karnataka has been in the news for some time over controversies like the ban of hijab in schools. Shah snubbing Bommai as well as the party high command not giving clearance to either expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet led to murmurs about leadership change.

Nine out of ten BJP leaders in Karnataka with whom this newspaper spoke felt that there will not be any change but couldn’t guarantee it with conviction. “No doubt, he (Bommai) has presented a good and balanced budget and if all the promises made get implemented ahead of elections in 10-11 months, the party will be in a stronger position,” a senior central leader said.

A highly placed BJP source said the party does not want to go to polls in Karnataka or any other state, like Himachal Pradesh riding only on controversies. As Karnataka has not béen re-electing the ruling party since 1985, the BJP brass wants to break this jinx, like in Uttar Pradesh.

“This could be possible only after we fight the elections more on development issues than raising only controversial issues,” remarked a senior leader. The leader said replacing Bommai now may give fodder to the opposition, especially to the Congress.

The focus is now on Nadda’s visit on April 16-17 for the state executive committee meeting that could give hints to any change in leadership.