Him Prahris to guard borders in Uttarakhand

The proposal was one of the talking points when Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami last week. 

Published: 10th April 2022

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has decided to constitute a ‘Him Prahri’ or ‘Seema Rakshak Dal’ (Border Guard Group) force with the help of other border forces to check migration, assist during natural calamities and guard border areas. 

“The force will work towards strengthening the network in the villages of the five border districts (Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Champawat), and assist during natural calamities and other purposes,” said a statement from the state government. 

The proposal seeks the appointment of 10,905 persons at an estimated cost of Rs 5.45 crore per month. Allowance for the force members will be Rs 5,000 per month.

The biggest number of ‘Him Prahris’ will be recruited in Pithoragarh district (3,430), followed by Chamoli (3,050), Uttarkashi (2,540), Champawat  (1,565), and Udham Singh Nagar (320). 

An official from the state home department said, “The force will consist of local volunteers from the border villages who are well acquainted with the geography and demography of the area. They will work in coordination with the border forces like ITBP, SSB, and state law enforcement agencies. This will generate employment in these villages as well as help the government keep an eye on the actual situation on the ground.”

