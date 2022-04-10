STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

In straight fight with SP, BJP eyes majority in UP Council elections

Opportunity for any ruling dispensation to achieve majority in both houses after 1990.

Published: 10th April 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Robust voter turnout was recorded for the elections to 27 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election on Saturday. A whopping 98.11 per cent of voters exercised their franchise sealing the fate of 95 candidates in the biennial elections. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was among the early voters as he cast his vote in Gorakhpur in early hours as voting commenced at 8 am.

According to the Election Commission of India, Rae Bareli registered the highest voting percentage of 99.35 per cent followed by Pratapgrah at 99.25 per cent, Sitapur at 99.20 per cent and Barabanki in the same bracket with 99.16 percent.

Gorakhpur, the stronghold of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, recorded the lowest voting percentage where 96.50 per cent voters turned up to exercise their rights till the conclusion of the process at 4 pm. Gorakhpur was followed by Farrukhabad with 96.5 per cent turnout and Saharanpur with 96.69 per cent voting. State capital Lucknow recorded 98.90 percent turnout.

Of the total 36 seats of the local bodies constituencies up for grabs,  ruling BJP had already bagged nine – Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri segment has two seats.

On Saturday, voting was held for constituencies including Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Faizabad, Basti-Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, Deoria, Azamgarh-Mau, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Meerut-Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur, across 58 districts of the state. The results will be declared after the counting of votes on April 12.

Following its resounding victory in Assembly polls, the BJP had set its eye on becoming the single-largest party in the state legislative council as well by winning a majority of the 36 seats. It is an opportunity for any ruling dispensation to achieve majority in both houses of UP legislature after 1990.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, the BJP currently has 34 MLCs, the SP 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) four.  The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party have one member each in the Upper House. The Teachers’ group and independent group have two MLC each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections Election Commission of India Yogi Adityanath BJP
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp