Kin of slain student seek help for travel

GHAZIABAD: The distraught family members of the Indian student who was shot dead at a subway station entrance in Canada on Saturday urged the government to help arrange visas for them to travel to Toronto and ensure that the killer is brought to justice.

“I do not know what is happening... We want the truth to come out at the earliest so we can know what happened with our child and why he was shot dead,” Jitesh Vasudev, the father of 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev, said.

The Consulate General of India wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday: “We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing.