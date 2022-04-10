Opposition must unite against BJP: Stalin at CPM seminar  

Express News Service By

KANNUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was cheered, and welcomed with loud applause by thousands of CPM workers who thronged the Jawahar Stadium on Saturday to attend the CPM party Congress seminar.

The comment of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury might have made an impact on Stalin as he had addressed the crowd during the seminar on ‘Centre-state relations.’ Yechury had said Stalin was most suited to lead the united front of opposition parties against BJP at national level.

The man in white was forthright in his words and made it clear that a galvanised opposition should fight against the Centre’s attempts to impede the development of non-BJP states and to restore the rights provided in the Federal structure of the state government.

“For this, we should look beyond politics,” he said. Concluding, he said that to restore the ideals of social justice, secularism and equality, all parties should come together to take the fight against the BJP.

There were many issues where CPM could agree to the perspective of Tamil Nadu's chief minister, like his criticism against the role of governors in non-BJP states.

“When there is an elected cabinet in each state, is it not unconstitutional for seeking to rule the state through the office of Governor?” asked Stalin. Is it constitutional for seeking to run a parallel government through the Raj Bhavan in the states ruled by opposition parties?” he asked, training his guns on Governor RN Ravi.

“Bills passed by the legislature, including NEET bills, have not been sent to the President by the Governor, indulging in delaying tactics,” said Stalin. The same sentiments would be shared by Pinarayi himself, who is having a tough time dealing with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.