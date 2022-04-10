Rescheduling of JEE Mains exam leaves engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu worried

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: A section of engineering colleges in the State worries that the rescheduling of JEE Main to June-July will lead to many seats in the colleges falling vacant. They believe that aspirants would first take admission in the colleges through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling (usually in August) and then leave if they get a good JEE rank.

As per the revised schedule, JEE Main 2022 session I will be held between June 20 and 29 and JEE Main 2022 session II between July 21 and 30. By the time admissions end, it will be almost September.

"If TNEA counselling is held as per schedule, many aspirants will take admissions in top engineering colleges in the State and leave once they get a good JEE rank, causing trouble for colleges. Tier I colleges will be worst hit," said TD Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary, Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu.

But, if TNEA counselling is delayed, it will affect the academic calendar, he said.

A senior faculty member of Anna University said almost 25 per cent of engineering seats in Anna University remained vacant in the current academic year. Over 400 students didn’t join after having been allotted seats while 120 discontinued two weeks after joining the course.

However, Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) feels that AICTE will take note of the situation and chalk out the admission schedule accordingly. "We follow the AICTE's admission calendar. As JEE is delayed, I am sure AICTE will take it into consideration," said T Purushothaman, DoTE staff.