Roadmap for MCD’s tax collection

According to the officials, the five-member committee has been meeting to prepare a roadmap for tax collection for the reunified civic body.

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the unification of the three civic bodies in Delhi, the fifth municipal valuation committee (MVC) will be coming out with a roadmap for property tax collection for the unified civic body, said officials.

According to the officials, the five-member committee has been meeting to prepare a roadmap for tax collection for the reunified civic body. “The committee headed by retired IAS officer Anindo Majumdar has been holding meetings to deliberate on the roadmap for property tax collection since it is the most important component to the revenue basket,” said a senior official from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The three existing corporations — South, North and East — have seen a rise in the property tax collection in 2021-22 as compared to last year when the pandemic was raging. “The south corporation achieved a record-breaking four-digit figure tax collection at `1,081 crores this financial year,” the official said.

The MVC makes recommendations and acts as an umbilical cord to the property tax ecosystem of the civic bodies. It reviewed various representations and grievances received from the citizens. “This includes 18 representations from industries, 12 from private unaided schools, 10 from hotels, one from banquet hall and 127 from residential colonies,” the official said.

With tax collection being one of the major revenue sources, the committee is focusing on making the property tax matrix progressive and more people-friendly by co-opting views and concerns raised by citizens, institutions, and organisations in its deliberations and exploring ways to increase tax efficiency, said officials.

