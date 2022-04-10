STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Shah comments on Hindi raises hackles in South

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the move to impose Hindi cannot be accepted.

Published: 10th April 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI/KOCHI/HYDERABAD: Protests have intensified in southern states over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that people of different States should communicate with each other in Hindi, and not English. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the move to impose Hindi cannot be accepted. India is a country known for its unity in diversity and the Sangh Parivar’s agenda was not to recognise this diversity, he said. “It’s part of their agenda to weaken the regional languages,” he added.

“Such moves will create dangerous situations in the country… It will hamper the unity and integrity of the nation,” the Kerala CM warned.

Taking exception to Shah’s comments, Telangana minister K T Rama  Rao said “language chauvinism and hegemony” in the country will boomerang. It would be a “great disservice to impose Hindi” on the nation’s youngsters who have global aspirations, he added. 

Even BJP ally AIADMK opposed Shah’s suggestion, with party coordinator and former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam saying the language cannot be foisted. Quoting Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, he said people could learn Hindi voluntarily if they wished to, but the imposition of the language could not be accepted. The two-language formula had been in vogue in Tamil Nadu for a long time, and when the National Educational Policy was introduced, the AIADMK had clarified that it was firm on the two-language policy, he added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Shah’s remarks indicated that the BJP-led Central government has decided to intensify the imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking people. Recalling the anti-Hindi agitations in 1938 and 1965, Vaiko warned, “If the country’s diverse nature is destabilised by destroying the unique identities of various ethnic groups of India, it will become another Soviet Union.”

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin had said the idea would wreck the nation’s integrity. An image posted by music composer A R Rahman on Tamil language has ignited an animated debate in the social media, too. The image’s caption ‘Tamizhanangu’ was an obvious pointer to an invocation song to ‘mother Tamil’. While a section of netizens lauded Rahman saying his image and caption denoted opposition to Hindi and full support to Tamil, others questioned the move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protests Hindi Pinarayi Vijayan regional languages K T Rama   language chauvinism hegemony AIADMK BJP MDMK National Educational Policy M K Stalin CM
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp