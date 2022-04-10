Theives clean up staff worth Rs 2.4 crore from Sonam Kapoor 'house

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence in February, the police said in a press release on Saturday.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja(Photo | Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence in February, the police said in a press release on Saturday. The robbery was reported on February 11 and the complaint was lodged before the police on February 23, nearly two weeks after the incident.

The house is situated at Amrita Shergill Marg where Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and Sonam’s husband’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja stay. An FIR was registered immediately and an investigation has been started, they said.

“A complaint was made on February 23, 2022 that there was a theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja. They complained that cash and jewellery combined worth Rs 2.4 crore was stolen. They noticed it on February 11 but complained later. Immediately, an FIR was registered and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and an examination of the evidence is underway. Further investigation is in the process,” said the police. Meanwhile, at Ahuja’s Bungalow No 22, no one could be contacted. 

