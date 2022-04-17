AAP slams BJP for honouring ‘goons’, supporting ‘sinners’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Highlighting Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegedly unparalleled support for miscreants, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday said, “When someone commits atrocious acts of violence in America or Europe, they are imprisoned, while in India, they are embraced by the BJP.”

Bhardwaj claimed, “The BJP is the sole political party in the world which openly supports molesters, and honours these ‘rapists’ by taking out ‘Tiranga Yatra’. In the Unnao case, the BJP government shamelessly supported rapist and murderer MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger.”

Meanwhile, the AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “It has become clear that the BJP is a party of goons and lunatics, rapists and murderers. The party now stands for Bharatiya ‘Jaahil’ Party. These criminals have nothing better to do than to attack AAP workers and leaders. They went as far as attacking the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They vandalised his home, after which the BJP felicitated them with garlands and shawls, and issued a celebratory press release in their ‘honour’.”

However, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that people are shocked to see AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bhardwaj calling BJP workers ‘goonda’ and ‘lafanga’ (rouge).

Kapoor said that the way AAP leaders have compared convicts of some sad rape incidents with the youth who participated in 30th March demonstration shows their political immaturity.

“People want to know that when AAP calls the youth participants of a demonstration ‘goonda’ then what will they call their dreaded colleague who raped a woman for a ration card and another colleague whose extortion forced a doctor to suicide. People also want to know the three AAP leaders’ views on the suspicious killing of “AAP” worker Soni Mishra, MLA Somnath Bharti’s atrocious behaviour with his wife, Amanuttullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal’s misconduct with known women. All their statements lacked logic today,” Kapoor said.

