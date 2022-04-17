STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anxiety takes toll on traders, businessmen with rise in cases in Uttar Pradesh 

The businessmen are hoping that the government won’t impose any kind of restrictions on their businesses. 

Published: 17th April 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Health survey, COVID-19, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With Covid-19 cases witnessing a rise in the city, traders and business owners are apprehensive that their pandemic-hit businesses might be engulfed in another wave even before recovering from losses of over the past two years. The businessmen are hoping that the government won’t impose any kind of restrictions on their businesses. 

Atul Bhargava, president of the National Delhi Trade Association, expressed concern that the new surge will pour cold water on the hopes of reviving businesses. “With much difficulty, things are getting back to place and if this happens again, it will be really bad for the economy and for the businessmen and traders,” he said. 

Asserting that people must follow all the precautions, Bhargava said, “The government should impose restrictions on the crowd, not on opening and closing of shops.” 

Bhargava further said, “During Covid-19 pandemic, we spent all our savings to stay alive. We are trying to first recover that and then we would like to save for our future. It will be difficult for the business now.” 
Meanwhile, Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders Association, believes that another Covid wave and the subsequent restriction will be “purely disastrous”. 

“I am saying in clear worlds there should not be any restrictions on the business, the business is recovering at a very slow pace. Any kind of steps that might deter this recovery process will be purely disastrous,” he said. 

UTTAR PRADESH’S GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR SEES RISE IN COVID CASES

70 fresh Covid cases
14 kids
218 Active cases
Dept asks residents to inform officials about suspected cases/symptoms
Dedicated helpline no: 1800492211
Email: cmogbnr@gmail.com, ncmogbnr@gmail.com
Since the outbreak of pandemic: 98,902 cases reported in the district 490 fatalities

