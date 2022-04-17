STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Consume locally-made goods, urges PM Modi

India can’t afford to remain stagnant and has to become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while urging people to buy locally-made products. 

Published: 17th April 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PIB)

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PIB)

AHMEDABAD: India can’t afford to remain stagnant and has to become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while urging people to buy locally-made products. 

Modi was unveiling a 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat, via video conferencing. The PM said if people consume local goods for the next 25 years, the country won’t have to face unemployment. “India cannot afford to remain stagnant today. Whether we are awake or asleep, we cannot continue to remain where we are. The global situation is such that the entire world is thinking on how to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant),” the PM said.

“We may like foreign-made goods, but these things do not have the feel of the hard work of our people, the scent of our Mother Earth,” Modi said, adding, “In the next 25 years, if we just use local products, there won’t be unemployment for our people.”

He further said our civilization and culture played a big role in keeping the country steadfast. “Our faith and the stream of our culture is of harmony, equality, and inclusion,” Modi further said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Local products Inclusion
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp