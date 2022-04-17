STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in ASI excavation reports on DG’s scanner

The Director General (D-G) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken exception to inordinate delay in submission of reports on excavation conducted at various heritage sites.

Published: 17th April 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:17 AM

NEW DELHI:  The Director-General (D-G) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken exception to the inordinate delay in submission of reports on excavation conducted at various heritage sites. During the review of digging projects undertaken in recent years, it was observed that some findings haven’t been handed over to the headquarters yet even after several months.

According to the officials in the know of the matter, non-submission of reports has apparently upset the D-G, V Vidyavathi. “Excavations are over but reports remain pending for long, so directions have been issued to officials concerned. As and when excavation is complete, a report should immediately be dispatched. Any delay will not be acceptable,” said an official.

Vidyavathi didn’t respond to calls and text messages sent to seek her response. Different circles (sub-offices of ASI in states) have been carrying out excavations at various prominent sites including ancient fortified city in Vadnagar (Gujarat), Rakhigarhi (Haryana), and Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh). 

“Excavation at a well-known site has been rounded off long ago. During the scientific clearance, a good collection of antiquities were discovered. The development was appropriately highlighted in the press and a documentary was also made however the report was not submitted. And most of the time, no appropriate reason is given for the delay. The officials involved in excavations have categorically been told that until the report is given, any project will not be considered completed,” added the official.

