Harbhajan Singh pledges MP salary for children of farmers for education, welfare

NEW DELHI: Former cricket star and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he would contribute his salary as MP to the daughters of farmers for their education and welfare.

“As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my salary to the daughters of farmers for their education and welfare. I’ve joined (politics) to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind.” Harbhajan tweeted.

Hailing from Jalandhar, the former off-spinner with over 400 Test wickets was among the five Aam Aadmi Party candidates who were elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha members from Punjab. At the time of filing nomination papers, he had said that his focus would be on promoting sports and improving sports-related infrastructure. He also said that he has been entrusted with a responsibility that he will fulfill sincerely.

Harbhajan had announced retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2021. Before announcing his retirement, he had met the then Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and a photo of the two on Twitter led to speculation that the formner cricketer would join Congress. Harbhajan was part of the India teams which won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over Worlid.