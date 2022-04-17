STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Killings of PFI, RSS activists in 24 hours rock Kerala

Sangh worker hacked to death by SDPI in apparent retaliation to a PFI man’s murder

Published: 17th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

RSS members take out a a protest march from Ernakulam Town Hall to Menaka against the murder of a former pracharak. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

RSS members take out a a protest march from Ernakulam Town Hall to Menaka against the murder of a former pracharak. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

PALAKKAD: In what appears to be a retaliatory attack, an RSS worker was hacked to death allegedly by SDPI/PFI activists at Melamuri in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Saturday, less than 24 hours after a PFI activist was killed at Elappully. Former RSS sharik shikshak pramukh A Sreenivasan, 45, succumbed to head injuries sustained in the attack which came at the back of the killing of Subair, 44. 

The police said six persons were involved in Sreenivasan’s murder. While three entered his auto consultancy shop, around 1pm, the other three waited outside on two wheelers. The assailants escaped in the vehicles after committing the crime. Police have retrieved the CCTV visuals of the attackers and registration numbers of their bikes.

Sreenivasan is survived by wife Gopika, who is a teacher at the Kannaki school in Melamuri and daughter Navaneetha, a sixth-standard student at Amrita Vidyalayam. ADGP Vijay Sakhre and North zone IG Ashok Yadav are camping in Palakkad while police officers have been deployed in large numbers.

Meanwhile, four persons who allegedly possess links with Sangh Parivar organisations have been taken into custody in connection with Subair’s killing. He was returning along with father on a motorbike after attending noon prayers at a local mosque. The assailants knocked the bike down using their car and then hacked him. Autopsy report said Subair had more than 50 wounds on his body. Police prepared the FIR based on the statement of Aboobacker, who said he suspected it to be a political murder. Hundreds of PFI and SDPI workers formed a procession as the body of Subair was taken from the district hospital after postmortem. There was a police bandobast along the way.

The twin murder is the latest in a series of attacks involving RSS and SDPI activists in Ellapully area. Nearly a year ago, SDPI activist Zakir Hussein had suffered serious cuts on his hand in an attack. On November 15, RSS activist Sanjith was attacked and killed by suspected SDPI/PDP activists at Mambram.

PROHIBITORY ORDERS IN PALAKKAD TILL APRIL 20 
Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the district till April 20 in the wake of the back-to-back political killings. The imposition comes as a precautionary measure to prevent communal strife and the resultant law and order issues. Additional District Magistrate K Manikantan issued a directive to this effect 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad political murder Kerala PFI RSS
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp