STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Manipur CM expands his cabinet, inducts six ministers 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who returned to power last month, expanded his ministry on Saturday by inducting six more faces. 

Published: 17th April 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File | PTI)

GUWAHATI:  Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who returned to power last month, expanded his ministry on Saturday by inducting six more faces. The new ministers are Letpao Haokip, Th Basanta Singh, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo Singh (all from BJP) and Kasim Vasum (Naga People’s Front or NPF).

The NPF is a BJP ally. Haokip was a minister in the previous government, too. Th Basanta Singh is a former IPS officer. The portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be announced. Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the six at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including the CM.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, a maximum of 12, including the CM, can be accommodated in the ministry. CM Singh and five ministers were sworn in on March 21.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the Assembly polls and secured majority but it formed a coalition government with the NPF, which bagged five seats. The Biren Singh government also enjoys the support of National People’s Party (NPP), JD-U, Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and the Independents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur CM Biren Singh NPF BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp