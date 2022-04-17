Manipur CM expands his cabinet, inducts six ministers 

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who returned to power last month, expanded his ministry on Saturday by inducting six more faces. The new ministers are Letpao Haokip, Th Basanta Singh, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo Singh (all from BJP) and Kasim Vasum (Naga People’s Front or NPF).

The NPF is a BJP ally. Haokip was a minister in the previous government, too. Th Basanta Singh is a former IPS officer. The portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be announced. Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the six at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including the CM.

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, a maximum of 12, including the CM, can be accommodated in the ministry. CM Singh and five ministers were sworn in on March 21.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the Assembly polls and secured majority but it formed a coalition government with the NPF, which bagged five seats. The Biren Singh government also enjoys the support of National People’s Party (NPP), JD-U, Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and the Independents.