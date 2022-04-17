Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam steps in to stem dissent

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has stepped in to help his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav tide over the rising dissent in the party following its failure to clinch power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The senior leader held a closed-door meeting with Akhilesh at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. This was the second meeting between the two in the past 48 hours. Earlier, the duo had visited family stronghold Mainpuri and given a pep talk to party workers.

These meetings are being seen as a move to send out a message to party leaders and workers that Mulayam is standing by his son. The father-son show of solidarity comes amid speculations that Akhilesh’s disgruntled uncle Shivpal Yadav might join the BJP.

Political observers feel the recent developments within the SP — Shivpal’s statements over the treatment meted out to him by the party, Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq’s outburst over the party’s muted response to targeting of minorities, Azam Khan’s close aide accusing Akhilesh of neglecting the Rampur MLA, and party MP Sukhram Yadav meeting CM Yogi Adityanath — have unsettled the party cadre.

“Mulayam is a seasoned politician and he wants to give an impression that he is on the same page with Akhilesh on all party-related issues. The veteran leader wants to show he is with Akhilesh in every situation—victory and defeat,” says AK Mishra, a political scientist, adding that the party patriarch might have given some pearls of wisdom to his son.

Party sources said Mulayam arrived at the party office unannounced and was joined by Akhilesh an hour later. The two spent 90 minutes together before other leaders joined them. Mulayam then left while Akhilesh held meetings with the SP leaders.