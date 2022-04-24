STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Cricketers cause twitter stir over constitution

The drive saw various properties in the region being demolished which led to massive debates among India’s political fraternity.

Published: 24th April 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Twitter.

Representational image of Twitter.

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketers Amit Mishra and Irfan Pathan have caused a stir on social media with their twitter exchange hinting at the recent incidents of communal clashes in several parts of the country.  Mishra, the 39-year-old spinner, took to his Twitter handle to respond to a post by Pathan who had earlier in the week posted a cryptic tweet following the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The drive saw various properties in the region being demolished which led to massive debates among India’s political fraternity.

Following the events, Pathan, in an open-ended tweet, said, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………” The post went viral on social media with many people reacting and giving their opinion on what the 2007 T20 World Cup winner meant.

In response, Mishra completed the line that Pathan had left open to interpretation. “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our Constitution is the first book to be followed.”

Pathan then responded with a tweet saying, “Always follow this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read....”, along with the image of the Preamble of the Constitution which describes India as a Socialist Secular Democratic Republic.

The exchange has since caused a major divide on social media, with many slamming and others lauding Mishra for his comment while others siding with Pathan. While neither of them explained the context of their tweets, social media users felt it came in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and communal clashes elsewhere in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Mishra Irfan Pathan
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp