EU president visit likely to facilitate FTA talks with India

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union are looking to take forward their partnership as President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reaches New Delhi on Sunday. She will be attending the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue (April 25-27) as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leyen will both address the inaugural session on April 25.

India and the EU are celebrating six decades of relations. “I am off to Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of EU-India relations, during which we built a solid friendship. And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. I am looking forward to my discussions with Narendra Modi,” she posted on Twitter just before taking off.

“Let us take the European Union-India partnership forward. This would mean negotiating ambitious trade and investment agreements, connecting the world with global gateway, driving the digital revolution, fighting climate change and achieving a just energy transition,’’ she said in another tweet.This is von der Leyen’s first visit to India in official capacity. The main agenda is to enhance India-EU strategic partnership along with cooperation in the Indo- Pacific, defence and security, connectivity, energy and biodiversity.

The long awaited deliberations related to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement are also expected during her trip. The preliminary talks took place last month. The EU is India’s largest trading partner, accounting for €80 billion worth of trade in goods or 11.1 per cent of total Indian trade in 2019, which was on par with the US and ahead of China (10.7 per cent). The EU is the second-largest destination for Indian exports (over 14 per cent of the total) after the United States.