Govt nod for repair work of three flyovers to ease traffic

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the charge of Public Works Department (PWD), reviewed the maintenance works of flyovers in Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 24th April 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the charge of Public Works Department (PWD), reviewed the maintenance works of flyovers in Delhi on Saturday. He asked the officials about the regular maintenance measures taken for the flyovers in the city.

He strictly directed the officials to carry out the maintenance work promptly so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. Along with this, Sisodia also approved the repair works and restoration of three more flyovers of Delhi.

The three flyovers added to the lista include Nangloi Flyover, Hanuman Setu Flyover and Mayapuri Flyover. Repair work of six major flyovers is under progress and the cost of this entire project is `52.35 crore. The minister said, “There should not be any delay on the PWD’s part to carry out the maintenance work. Officials should focus on removing the bottlenecks that cause traffic jams and restrict the smooth movement of the commuters.” Notably, the flyovers of Delhi are regularly maintained by the PWD. However, due to excessive traffic pressure, minor drawbacks used to occur. 

6 flyovers that are undergoing repair work
 Pul Mithai Flyover (H4,65,70,283)
 Okhla Flyover (H4,50,71,350)
Janak Setu Flyover (H4,05,56,787)
 Oberoi - Lodhi Road – Chirag Delhi Flyover (H6,15,03,216)
 ISBT Kashmere Gate Flyover (H15,99,94,891)
 Nehru Nagar Flyover (H11,27,94,885)

