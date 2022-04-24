STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal CM copycat, give AAP a chance to bring change: Kejriwal

This year they have got 99.7 per cent results. About 4 lakh more students have been admitted to government schools.

Arvind Kejriwal addresses a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Mocking the BJP government’s announcement of free electricity and water in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the former was just copying his party’s ‘Delhi Model’. “In the exam hall, (chief minister) Jai Ram Thakur was copying from the paper of Kejriwal. Do you want somebody who cheats or an honest person?” the Delhi chief minister asked the crowd while addressing a rally in Shahpur constituency of Kangra district.   

Kejriwal said the saffron party is on one hand trying to copy the ‘Delhi Model’ of development while on the other claiming it won’t work in Himachal. Countering the BJP’s claim that there was no scope for a third party in the state’s politics, the AAP chief claimed his party has emerged as the third force.

“Jai Ram Thakur says there are only two parties in the state but I say there is a third alternative. They are saying situation in Himachal is different but I say your intentions are wrong. We have to change Himachal Pradesh. I don’t know politics. I am a staunchly honest person. Give us one chance for five years. If we don’t   work, reject us,” he said, adding that if voted to power, his party would implement the ‘Delhi Model’ in the hills state.

Launching a broadside on the “poor state” of government schools in Himachal, Kejriwal compared them with schools in the national capital. “One can see the government schools in Delhi. This year they have got 99.7 per cent results. About 4 lakh more students have been admitted to government schools. In Delhi, private schools have not been allowed to increase fee for the past four years while medical treatment is free for all,” Kejrwal said.Terming Himachal Pradesh as “Dev Bhoomi”, the Delhi CM said BJP and Congress have been looting the state. “Congress ruled for 30 years and BJP 17 years; now both parties are abusing me,” he said, adding that the time has come to make a new Himachal. 

