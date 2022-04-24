STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata to visit Delhi on Apr 29, likely to meet PM

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi on April 29 to attend a conference of chief ministers and high courts’ chief justices across the country and she is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately. 

The meeting between the Bengal CM and the PM is said to be significant as Mamata had launched a potshot against BJP-led Centre two days ago amid the bulldozer row saying her government wants to unite people instead of bulldozing.

The conference, titled Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference on Judiciary, will be held on April 30 which was convened by the Chief Justice of India. The conference is going to be held after six years and it will be inaugurated by Modi.

“She (Mamata) will raise the issue of the state government’s due of `90,000 crore from the Centre in the meeting with the Prime Minister. Other issues related to the relationship between the state and the Centre will also be discussed,” said a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“On several occasions, Mamata has accused the Centre of using the central agencies to help the BJP. The ED summoned her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a money laundering case. She will also raise the issue of the Centre using central agencies against the state in the meeting with Modi,’’ he added.

