Met Prashant Kishor , political call after May 15: Gujarat Patidar leader Naresh Patel

AHMEDABAD: The suspense over influential Patidar leader Naresh Patel’s Delhi visit has refused to die down amid strong speculations that he might join the Congress. The Khodhal Dham chief’s arrival in the national capital on Friday evening was said to be a precursor to his much-anticipated political entry.

A source in the state Congress said Naresh met with top Congress leaders and election strategist Prashant Kishor. Naresh, however, upon his return in Rajkot on Saturday, denied that he met any Congress leader. “I neither met any Congress leader nor any other party leader. Yes, I had been in Delhi since yesterday but I went there for a marriage function. I met Prashant Kishor there. Hardik Patel also met me a few days back,” Naresh said, adding that he hasn’t decided to join any party yet. “I will decide by May 15,” he added.

Stating that he is serious about taking the political plunge, Naresh said he doesn’t want to make any hasty move. “I don’t want to take it in a hurry and get into trouble. I have to answer you, and my community, too. However, I don’t lack decision-making power. I will announce my decision by May 15 whether I want to go into politics or not,” Naresh said. Confirming that he met Kishor in Delhi, Naresh refused to divulge what they discussed.

Even though Naresh denied meeting any Congress leader, sources claimed otherwise. The sources said earlier too, Kishor had urged Naresh to join the Congress, but the latter had laid down a condition that he would do so only if Kishor joined the grand old party.Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma said Naresh is a respected social leader. “It is a pleasure if he met the Congress high command. A leader like Naresh Patel is welcome in the Congress. His presence will make the party stronger.”