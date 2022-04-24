Post riots, Chouhan & Modi discuss governance ‘issues’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Days after communal violence in parts of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and razing of houses belonging to the accused, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met PM Narendra Modi and discussed “governance issues.”

The meeting took place a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state where he had discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. There are speculations about a change of guard in the central-Indian state where Assembly election is due in 2023.

The BJP had ousted the Kamal Nath-led Congress government two years ago following Jyotiraditya Scindia switching sides along with his supporters.Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who discussed the good governance initiatives of the MP government and how their transformative schemes are bringing a positive change in people’s lives”.

The chief minister, sharing details with the media, said the state government would organise the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 9 in Indore. “Prior to this, there is a plan to organise the two-day Investor Summit on January 7 and 8 for which the prime minister has been invited. He said he briefed the PM about the state’s model of “good governance”.

The prime minister has also been invited to dedicate newly built premises of Mahakal temple at Ujjain to the nation. “Since our PM is a man of ideas, he has suggested many new things for the state. We will implement the PM’s ideas gradually,” Chouhan said.The state has been exporting wheat to many countries. Chouhan informed the PM that around 20 lakh metric ton additional wheat was available for export.

Chouhan listed a number of steps such as a job scheme and start-up policy initiatives of his government. ‘The government is constructing around 3,800 Amrit-Sarovars (ponds) in the state as part of the ongoing

‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “The people can assemble at these ponds and unfurl the national flag on August 15 and January 26,” the CM said.