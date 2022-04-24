Supreme Court lifeline for endangered birds

Prathma Sharma By

NEW DELHI: There is good news for bird lovers and environmentalists. The Supreme Court has directed installation of bird diverters on overhead power transmission lines in specified areas in Gujarat and Rajasthan by July 20, for the protection of the critically endangered birds Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican. These birds are not good flyers and often come in collision with the power lines with fatal consequences. Environmentalists have complained about this. These two species primarily reside in certain pockets of these two states. Their population has reduced drastically in the last few years.

“All necessary steps shall be taken immediately for ensuring that the time schedule of completing the installation of bird diverters in the priority areas associated with the Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican is observed by all power producers in Gujarat and Rajasthan,” the Supreme Court said in an order passed on April 21.

The top court asked the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat as well as all power producers in the private domain to ensure that in the priority areas, a comprehensive exercise is completed within three weeks to assess the total length of transmission lines, and the estimated number of bird diverters required for the purpose.

The directions of the court came on a petition seeking to protect the Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, which are on the verge of extinction. “The existence of overhead power lines is stated to have become a hazard due to which the said species of birds are getting killed on collision,” the plea had said. It is estimated that only a few hundred of these birds are surviving.