‘Will put fight against BJP’s hooliganism and tyranny’ says Durgesh Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out padyatras on Sunday in all wards of Delhi against the ‘blatant’ extortion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Published: 24th April 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out padyatras on Sunday in all wards of Delhi against the ‘blatant’ extortion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Announcing the same, AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak called upon all party workers to fight back against BJP’s tyranny.

He stated, “AAP workers will educate the public about BJP’s rising hooliganism through the padyatra. AAP will consolidate cadres and team up with the residents against BJP’s extortion. BJP leaders are barging into homes of innocents and threaten to bulldoze their homes if not given money. If the MCD wants, it can demolish every single house and the BJP is using that as a threat.”

Pathak said, “For the last 15 years, the BJP has bullied every Delhiite. The citizens are enraged and waiting to kick the BJP out of MCD. This is why the BJP postponed the MCD elections. The BJP has started a new form of hooliganism by barging into homes of innocent people and asking for money against the threat of the bulldozer. They have stooped so low that they want to demolish someone’s life savings.”

