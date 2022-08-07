1,000 more CRPF jawans deployed for VVIP security

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The increasing threats to politicians across the country has made to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), responsible for VVIP security, deploy around 1000 more men to enhance the security apparatus. With the addition of 1000 men, the strength for VIIP security with provided by CRPF now stands 6000 men.

The proposal to increase the strength has been approved by Ministry of Home Affairs. The CRPF gives protection to over 60 leaders, ministers, and dignitaries, such as union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and other protectees.

With this approval, the CRPF’s security wing will now be having six battalions for providing security covers to prominent protectees.“Usually, each battalion is commanded by a commanding officer of the rank Commandant and consists of seven CRPF companies, each containing 130 to 150 men.

Each company is headed by an Assistant Commandant,” said a senior CRPF officer adding that each wing has a different composition of battalion. Also, the decision was taken with the rising number of protectees. “It was essential to scale up the manpower resources and the addition of another battalion will help the force to provide more time to its security personnel to upgrade its training skills,” the officer.

