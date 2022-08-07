Home The Sunday Standard

Army’s frontline troops to be armed with 5G communication

Pushed by the fast-changing technological changes into the defence Indian Army has begun its catching up process to Absorb 5G (Generation) Technology.

Published: 07th August 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Pushed by the fast-changing technological changes in the defence, Indian Army has begun its catching up process to Absorb 5G (Generation) Technology. While the final reports of a tri-services study are being analysed, the Indian Army has taken few steps to build up the base.

A source in the Defence establishment said, “The Indian Army was the lead service in conducting a Joint Services Study on implementation of 5G in Defence Services. Recommendations of the study are being examined by the three services for implementing 5G use cases.”Army envisages to “exploit 5G for supporting operations in the tactical battlefield area.” As the “high bandwidth low latency 5G connectivity is better suited for mission-critical communication for front line troops.” said the source. With the 5G networks will come the requisite data speed and capacity to support massive machine-to-machine links and communications along with low-latency and high-reliability services

Another step taken by the Indian Army is to initiate and expand into the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As informed, the Army has set up a maiden, state-of-the-art Laboratory of AI working in all three sub domains of AI namely Computer Vision (CV), Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Info Retrieval has been established at the MCTE.

“It is constantly developing field deployable AI modules to include AI Based Biometric authentication using Facial recognition System (x FACE), Pro-Active Real-Time Intelligence & Surveillance Monitoring System (PRISM), AI Based Suspicious Vehicle Detection System (SVDS) 2.0 and Samapragya, an AI based tool for Social Media Monitoring and Analysis (Facebook, YouTube and Twitter) which provides insight and analysis of social media on various issues in summarized form.” The sources said.

These systems are presently deployed at more than 140 units/ formations in the field Army.The progress in AI has led to minimising the human interface where machines can take independent and accurate decisions be it recognition, calculation and decision.  The Indian Army has deployed several units of AI Powered Smart Surveillance Systems in Northern and Western borders. The Unit is capable of handling heterogeneous inputs from devices such as sophisticated cameras, handheld thermal imagers.” 

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LABORATORY FOR ARMY
Another step taken by the Indian Army is to initiate and expand into the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As informed, the Army has set up a maiden, state of the art Laboratory of AI working in all three sub domains of AI namely Computer Vision (CV), Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Info Retrieval has been established at the MCTE

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
army 5G technology Indian Army Defense
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp