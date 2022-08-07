Army’s frontline troops to be armed with 5G communication

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Pushed by the fast-changing technological changes in the defence, Indian Army has begun its catching up process to Absorb 5G (Generation) Technology. While the final reports of a tri-services study are being analysed, the Indian Army has taken few steps to build up the base.

A source in the Defence establishment said, “The Indian Army was the lead service in conducting a Joint Services Study on implementation of 5G in Defence Services. Recommendations of the study are being examined by the three services for implementing 5G use cases.”Army envisages to “exploit 5G for supporting operations in the tactical battlefield area.” As the “high bandwidth low latency 5G connectivity is better suited for mission-critical communication for front line troops.” said the source. With the 5G networks will come the requisite data speed and capacity to support massive machine-to-machine links and communications along with low-latency and high-reliability services

Another step taken by the Indian Army is to initiate and expand into the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As informed, the Army has set up a maiden, state-of-the-art Laboratory of AI working in all three sub domains of AI namely Computer Vision (CV), Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Info Retrieval has been established at the MCTE.

“It is constantly developing field deployable AI modules to include AI Based Biometric authentication using Facial recognition System (x FACE), Pro-Active Real-Time Intelligence & Surveillance Monitoring System (PRISM), AI Based Suspicious Vehicle Detection System (SVDS) 2.0 and Samapragya, an AI based tool for Social Media Monitoring and Analysis (Facebook, YouTube and Twitter) which provides insight and analysis of social media on various issues in summarized form.” The sources said.

These systems are presently deployed at more than 140 units/ formations in the field Army.The progress in AI has led to minimising the human interface where machines can take independent and accurate decisions be it recognition, calculation and decision. The Indian Army has deployed several units of AI Powered Smart Surveillance Systems in Northern and Western borders. The Unit is capable of handling heterogeneous inputs from devices such as sophisticated cameras, handheld thermal imagers.”

