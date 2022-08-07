CUET exam cancelled at 53 centres, to be held on August 12-14

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Technical glitches marred Phase II of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions on the third day as well, much to the chagrin of students and parents. The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Saturday exams at 53 centres across India were postponed and will be held between August 12 and 14 and “The same admit card shall be valid”. The NTA informed about the new schedule for the affected candidates through SMS and email on their registered mobile numbers and e-mail IDs, respectively. “In case, the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” it added.

The NTA said the decision on postponement had been taken based on the recommendations of observers/city coordinators on the ground. The candidates were advised to keep checking the websites, nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in, for the latest updates. Taking cognisance of the inconvenience faced by the students, the NTA reviewed the situation on Friday. It was found that some of the centres had failed to comply with the protocols. The agency said any incidence of non-compliance/sabotage/ignorance will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the centres concerned.

“The grievances of the affected students can be addressed at email cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their application number in the subject. NTA is committed to protecting the interests of the students,” read the agency’s statement. Students took to social media to vent their anger.

