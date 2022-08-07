Government must focus on better policies for kids: Manish Sisodia

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the second issue of the ‘Children First- Journal on Children’s Lives, a journal published by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), on Saturday. It aims to deepen the discourse on children’s issues and bring focus to policy practice. It provides spaces for practitioners such as teachers, health professionals and children to share their views and opinions on the condition of children in the country.

The theme was “Disrupted Childhood, Disrupted Education”, which focuses on varied issues of children and their rights, considering the impact of Covid-19. Sisodia said, “The second issue focuses on issues of children and highlights their experiences during the pandemic, especially in the field of education. This will help the government to give better policies for children in future.”

The launch event featured two-panel discussions on the themes, “Strengthening Social Protection for Children” and “Moving On: Pandemic and Beyond”. The first-panel discussion had Dr P. Thiaga Rajan (Finance Minister, Tamil Nadu), and Rushda Mujeed, (India Head, BvLF). For the second edition, DCPCR received 100 plus entries from educationists, child rights activists, and teachers from over twenty states, covering the lives of children from across the country. The journal also features 10 paintings from children across the country.

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the second issue of the ‘Children First- Journal on Children’s Lives, a journal published by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), on Saturday. It aims to deepen the discourse on children’s issues and bring focus to policy practice. It provides spaces for practitioners such as teachers, health professionals and children to share their views and opinions on the condition of children in the country. The theme was “Disrupted Childhood, Disrupted Education”, which focuses on varied issues of children and their rights, considering the impact of Covid-19. Sisodia said, “The second issue focuses on issues of children and highlights their experiences during the pandemic, especially in the field of education. This will help the government to give better policies for children in future.” The launch event featured two-panel discussions on the themes, “Strengthening Social Protection for Children” and “Moving On: Pandemic and Beyond”. The first-panel discussion had Dr P. Thiaga Rajan (Finance Minister, Tamil Nadu), and Rushda Mujeed, (India Head, BvLF). For the second edition, DCPCR received 100 plus entries from educationists, child rights activists, and teachers from over twenty states, covering the lives of children from across the country. The journal also features 10 paintings from children across the country.